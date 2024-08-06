Mirzapur Season 3 Gets A Surprise Bonus Episode: Ali Fazal Teases Fans With Munna Bhai’s Dramatic Return?

New Delhi: Ali Fazal, who portrays Guddu Pandit, teased the thrilling update in a new video, hinting that viewers should “keep a close watch” for what's coming next. The excitement was further amplified by Prime Video’s social media post, which declared, "y'all are not ready for this Bonus episode aane wala hai, gaddi ki peti baandh lijiye #MirzapurOnPrime."

Watch the post here:

In the teaser, Guddu Pandit dropped a tantalizing hint about a character he had previously killed, teasing that the character is "too cool to stay dead." This sparked a flurry of speculation among fans, with many speculating that Divyenndu’s character, Munna Bhaiya, might be making a dramatic return.

Reactions

The announcement has received mixed reactions from the audience. Some fans believe it’s a tactic to keep the hype alive for Season 4, commenting “Makers realising the show cant run without THE MUNNA BHAIYA” whereas others are curious if this move will rekindle the excitement and intrigue of earlier seasons.

Bonus Episode Teaser

Ali Fazal, in character as Guddu Pandit, humorously recounted having to “rough up” some folks at the Prime Video office to get his hands on the bonus episode. He assured fans that it will be an exciting addition, promising a thrilling watch. “It’s gonna be fun” he said with a grin, signing off the teaser.

The star-studded cast of Mirzapur Season 3 features Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha. With its gripping narrative and powerhouse performances, the series has not only captivated audiences but has also been renewed for a fourth season, solidifying its place as a key highlight in Amazon Prime Video's lineup.