Mirzapur Season 3: Vijay Varma Shines As Tyagi Ji, Fans Shower Love!

New Delhi: Talented actor Vijay Varma's latest character as Tyagi Ji in Mirzapur Season 3 has left viewers impressed. Vijay Varma entered the Mirzapur series in the second season, where he essayed a double role for the first time. With the portrayal of Bharat Tyagi and Shatrughan Tyagi, Vijay managed to leave a mark on audiences' minds.

As the series continues to unravel the complexities of power dynamics in the heartland of India, Vijay's portrayal of Bharat has added new layers to the narrative, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

With an ensemble cast of the show Mirzapur 3, it features Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, Priyanshu Painyulli, Rajesh Tailang, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, and Sheeba Chadha. Finally, the wait is over. Mirzapur 3 is out, and it has surely brought freshness to this season.

Vijay Varma delivers one shot and he absolutely kills it! — Khushi Gautam (@KhushiGaut57107) July 5, 2024

Wow..with just one dialogue, Vijay Varma totally steals the show just love him July 5, 2024

Tyagi ji ek he Dil hai kitne baar jitogee..#Vijay you're killing it — Bollywood addict (@bollywood265312) July 5, 2024

Vijay Varma's portrayal of Bharat has garnered him love and appreciation from the netizens. Ever since the announcement of the show and the intriguing trailer were released, the fans went gaga over the first glimpse and were eagerly anticipating the release. Now that Mirzapur 3 is out, Vijay Varma's character has indeed created a stir among the audience!

The third season of Mirzapur concentrates on the ability of the characters to defend their position of authority and how they handle it. Mirzapur Season 3 is filled with immense drama, humor, and emotions!