'Mirzapur' To 'Gaslight,' Vikrant Massey Has Come A Long Way

New Delhi: Vikrant Massey has been ruling the television sets of every household for years now. He owns the OTT space as he has given some commendable performances and has always proved his mettle as an actor with his strong performances. Be it web series or movies he has featured in, Vikrant never missed a chance to amaze the audience and leave them in absolute awe.

Time and again, Vikrant has shown the example of his caliber as an actor by playing different kinds of roles with sheer conviction. Vikrant is undoubtedly one of the prominent actors of this generation who is a well-known face in the OTT space. From Haseen Dillruba to Gaslight, Vikrant has shown us different faces of his versatility as an actor. He makes sure to deliver his role with utter sincerity and perfection taking the whole project a notch higher. Vikrant is an actor who ensures that his performance helps the project, making it much better than it could have been.

Vikrant is celebrating his birthday today and must say he is constantly stepping much higher in his career! The audience loves to see him playing different kinds of roles which is the reason today, he enjoys a huge fan base all across the nation. Vikrant is currently winning the hearts of the audience with his latest release, Gaslight. The actor very brilliantly carried the whole film on his shoulders and must say it's hard for us to take our eyes off him in the film.

As an audience, we have seen Vikrant delivering some amazing performances one after the other, he also has a very strong lineup of films for us to keep our eyes on. After the first part, he will be coming up with 'Haseen Dillruba 2, which is one of the most awaited ones for Vikrant fans. Up next he will be seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th fail', and yet another one 'Sector 36' with Maddock Films.