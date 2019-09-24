Misha and Zain 'roar' in Mira Rajput's latest Instagram pictures- See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has shared some goofy pictures of her kids Misha and Zain on Instagram.

Misha can be seen dressed as a lion in the pictures while Zain can be seen laughing at her unique look.

Mira captioned it, "Roaaaar Raaaar vs Roar I’m done #hangupmyears."

Shahid and Mira welcomed their little munchkin Zain on September 5, 2018. They had announced his arrival on Instagram by sharing a picture of their elder daughter Misha with 'Big sister' written over it.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is basking in the success of his latest release Kabir Singh. He has not announced his upcoming project