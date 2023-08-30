Miss Diva Winner Shweta Sharda To Represent India At 72nd Miss Universe Pageant, Says 'Want To Bring Crown Back'

New Delhi: Miss Diva Universe 2023 Shweta Sharda on Tuesday opened up about representing India at the upcoming 72nd Miss Universe pageant later in November this year in El Salvador.

Speaking to ANI, Shweta said, “I’m very grateful to have got this opportunity to represent my country at the Miss Universe pageant. Everyone dreams of representing their country on any global stage at least once in his or her lifetime. I am privileged to have got this opportunity and I will put my heart and soul into it. I just want to win the pageant and bring the crown back to India."

Hailing from Chandigarh, 22-year-old Shweta relocated to Mumbai at the age of 16 in a bid to chase her dreams. She has featured in several dance shows including 'DID', 'Dance Deewane' and ' Jhalak Dikhlaja'.

On whether she was planning a foray into films, she said, “Since childhood, I have always imagined myself as an actress. So if an offer does come along, I will grab it with both hands. However, for now, the priority is to bring the crown back to India. If I do get a break in Bollywood, there are plenty of actors I would like to work with."

Meanwhile, Sonal Kukreja was crowned Miss Diva Supranational 2023 and Trisha Shetty from Karnataka secured the Miss Diva 2023 runner-up title.

The Miss Diva Universe 2023 grand finale saw reigning Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Pratik Gandhi, Srinidhi Shetty, and Sangeeta Bijlani on the judges panel.

Three Indian beauties won the Miss Universe crown, with Sushmita Sen bagging the title in 1994, Lara Dutta in 2000 and Harnaz Sandhu in 2022.