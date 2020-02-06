हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Miss Shefali

Miss Shefali, the queen of Kolkata cabaret dead at 74

Reportedly, Miss Shefali was suffering from a kidney ailment and had not been keeping well for quite some time now. 

Miss Shefali, the queen of Kolkata cabaret dead at 74

New Delhi: Miss Shefali aka Arati Das, better known as the 'Queen of Cabaret' in Kolkata breathed her last on Thursday (6 am) at her Sodepur residence. The 74-year-old Shefali was hailed as the first cabaret dancer of Kolkata. 

A sensation back in the 60s and 70s, Miss Shefali ruled the cabaret world with her superlative dancing skills and oomph. Such was her charm and popularity that people called her the 'Sandhya Raater Shefali' which means Twilight's Shefali. 

Reportedly, she was suffering from a kidney ailment and had not been keeping well for quite some time now. 

Last year, it was reported that actor-director Konkona Sen Sharma will be directing a web-series based on the life of Miss Shefali. Konkona will be making her digital directorial debut with the project. 

Miss Shefali had the privilege of working with the legendary Satyajit Ray in movies such as Pratidwandi and Seemabaddha. She went on to star in several other movies and stage plays as well. Her famous plays include ‘Samrat o Sundari’, ‘Saheb Bibi Golam’ and ‘Ashlil’  to name a few.

May her soul rest in peace!

 

