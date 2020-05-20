हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ileana D’Cruz

Miss the beach: Ileana D'Cruz breaks the internet with jaw-dropping pic in white bikini

In a stunning white bikini, Ileana poses on a yacht while soaking up some sun and strikes a sultry expression.

Miss the beach: Ileana D&#039;Cruz breaks the internet with jaw-dropping pic in white bikini
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ileana_official

New Delhi: Ileana D’Cruz, we feel you. We are missing the beaches as much as you do. The actress recently dedicated a post to the beaches and said she misses the beach. To the post, she added a jaw-dropping picture of herself which has set the internet on fire. In a stunning white bikini, Ileana poses on a yacht while soaking up some sun and strikes a sultry expression. The gorgeous picture has been taken by Mumbai-based photographer Colston Julia, whom she has also tagged in the post.

Here’s how Ileana is breaking the internet with her bikini pose:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I miss the beach.  @colstonjulian

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

The picture has got crazy viral just like rest of her posts. Ileana has always treated her Instafam to some fabulous pictures of herself from her beach vacations and they make us go green with envy.

Check out some of them here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Grateful, always.  #earthday

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

But there’s a buffet behind you  #tb

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

 On the work front, Ileana, last seen in 'Pagalpanti', has ‘The Big Bull’ coming up. She is the star of films such as 'Barfi!', 'Phata Poster Nikla Hero', 'Rustom', 'Happy Ending' and 'Raid'.

Ileana D’CruzIleana D’Cruz picsIleana instagram pics
