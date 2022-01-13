हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu visits NY's Empire State Building

The 21-year-old Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu hails from Punjab.

Instagram

New York: Ever since Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu won the title of Miss Universe 2021, the young diva has been busy travelling across the globe. On Thursday, she was spotted visiting the famous Empire State Building in New York City. Several videos of her visit to the iconic skyscraper have been doing the rounds on the internet. One can also get a glimpse of her visit on the official Instagram page of Miss Universe.

In one of the videos, Harnaaz can be seen expressing her excitement to explore the building in the Big Apple.

"Hey guys...so we are at the Empire State Building today and I am so excited to learn more about this place. Today is an interview day and I have loads of interviews to give," she said in the clip.

For the visit, Harnaaz chose to wear a blue turtle neck dress. She completed her look with the Miss Universe crown.

 

Harnaaz is the third Indian woman to secure the Miss Universe title. She won the crown 21 years after Lara Dutta won it in 2000. Actress Sushmita Sen was the first ever Miss Universe from India and was crowned in 1994.

