Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu turns desi girl in a saree, fans call her Priyanka Chopra lookalike - Watch

New Delhi: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu is an avid social media user, who loves to share her updates online with fans. One of her recent posts got attention and people called her Priyanka Chopra's lookalike. Why so?

Well, the beauty pageant winner wore a black shimmer saree and gave full desi girl vibes. In her caption, Harnaaz Sandhu wrote: Desi Girl

Many celebs commented on her timeline and several fans hailed her PC vibe. Some even compared her looks with that of global star Priyanka Chopra.

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu made India proud with her winning the crown and bringing back the glory to the country after 21 long years. So far, India has won bagged the crown twice with Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

She holds multiple pageant titles like Femina Miss India Punjab 2019, as well. She is fluent in Hindi, Punjabi, and English language and loves writing couplets in her mother tongue Punjabi. The 21-year-old diva is currently pursuing her Master's degree in Public Administration.

Harnaaz, who represented India at the international beauty pageant, hails from Chandigarh. She started her journey into modelling by bagging the Times Fresh Face title in 2017.