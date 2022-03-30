Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu turns showstopper on ramp, gets BRUTALLY trolled, body-shamed for weight gain!

New Delhi: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu recently walked the ramp on Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week 2022. She turned showstopper for designer duo Shivan And Narresh, displaying their latest collection Fresconian Series.

The official handle of the Miss Universe 2021, FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week posted videos of Harnaaz's glamorous ramp walk. As she looked super comfortable and exuded confidence brilliantly on the ramp, Harnaaz got trolled for her weight gain. While some were shocked at how she put kilos soon after the pageant others backed Miss Universe for looking hot and slammed the body-shamers. Take a look at the comments here:

Harnaaz wore a bright orange dress in velvet fabric, with a plunging neckline and long train on the back.

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu made India proud by her winning the crown and bringing back the glory to the country after 21 long years. So far, India has won bagged the crown twice with Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

She holds multiple pageant titles like Femina Miss India Punjab 2019, as well. She is fluent in Hindi, Punjabi, and English language and loves writing couplets in her mother tongue Punjabi. The 21-year-old diva is currently pursuing her Master's degree in Public Administration.

Harnaaz, who represented India at the international beauty pageant, hails from Chandigarh and started her journey into modelling by bagging the Times Fresh Face title in 2017.