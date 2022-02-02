Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst's cause of death confirmed

NEW DELHI: Cheslie Kryst's cause of death has been confirmed, following an autopsy on Monday. She passed away on Sunday at the age of 30.

The former Miss USA's death has been ruled a suicide, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to People Magazine.

Following her death, the Extra correspondent's family remembered her for inspiring others "around the world with her beauty and strength," they wrote in a statement.

"Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague - we know her impact will live on," they added.

Kryst, who was also an attorney with an MBA, was crowned Miss USA as Miss North Carolina in May 2019. She went on to finish in the top 10 of the Miss Universe 2019 competition.

That year, she and three other women -- Nia Imani Franklin (Miss America), Kaliegh Garris (Miss Teen USA) and Zozibini Tunzi (Miss Universe) -- became the first group of Black women in pageant history to hold all four major titles in a single year.

"Cheslie my friend, I am devastated," Tunzi wrote in a touching tribute on Instagram, following Kryst's death. "I didn't sleep a wink, caught in between not believing the news and trying to make sense of what is happening."

"I am not ready for a world you don't exist in," she added. "I hope you are resting easy now love. You meant everything to so many people and you forever will. You made a mark in this World and touched so many lives. We celebrate your life. I love you so, so much my forever friend and forever Miss USA."

The Miss Universe organization also remembered Kryst for her "kind" spirit.

"The Miss Universe and Miss USA Organizations are devastated to learn about the loss of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst," they wrote in a statement. "She was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing, and she lit up every room she entered. Our entire community mourns her loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time."

Extra offered its "deepest condolences" in a statement obtained by People Magazine.

"Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff," they wrote.