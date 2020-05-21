हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manushi Chhillar

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar a football fan, joins Messi, David Beckham for a global campaign against coronavirus COVID-19

Manushi will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in YRF's period drama 'Prithviraj'. Not many know that Manushi likes to follow football as a sport. 

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar a football fan, joins Messi, David Beckham for a global campaign against coronavirus COVID-19

New Delhi:  In the wake of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, the government has called for a nationwide lockdown. Our celebrities from all walks of lives have been urging everyone to follow the guidelines and maintain social distancing. 

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has been roped in by a global fitness brand for an initiative aimed at raising fund for those affected by the deadly pandemic. She is part of a global campaign titled 'Home Team Hero' that also features the likes of Argentinian footballing legend Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, Gareth Bale, Mesut Ozil, to name a few.

About the collaboration, Manushi said: “Super excited to become a part of the global adidas campaign Home Team Hero Challenge. It is an opportunity for the world’s athletes and creators to unite and help make a difference with their workouts for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic globally and I’m proud to be doing my bit for the #COVID19FUND.”

Manushi will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in YRF's period drama 'Prithviraj'. Not many know that Manushi likes to follow football as a sport. 

She added, “No one knows this but I’m actually a very sporty person and I do like football as a sport. So, it’s thrilling to be associated with an initiative that has so many sporting legends and icons of the world coming forward to help. The world needs each and every individual to stand up and support those in need and I am pleased to be working towards this common goal through the challenge.”

 

Tags:
Manushi ChhillarCoronavirusCOVID-19Miss World 2017MessiRohit Sharma
Next
Story

US actor Hagen Mills, 29, kills himself after shooting girlfriend
  • 1,12,359Confirmed
  • 3,435Deaths

Full coverage

  • 50,18,685Confirmed
  • 3,26,316Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M14S

Amphan: This is how cities devastated by cyclone