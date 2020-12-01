Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar's smouldering look in supermodel Karlie Kloss's new collection - See pic

New Delhi: The ethereal beauty Manushi Chhillar is making her debut in Bollywood next year in Yash Raj Films’ epic historical Prithviraj. Manushi has been paired opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in this film and her launch is the most awaited debut in Bollywood.

Given the hype around her launch, Manushi has already been making a lot of noise in the advertisement world and has been roped in by Adidas as the brand ambassador of their performance range. Now, Manushi will be seen sporting Karlie Kloss’ new clothing collection for the brand and she will be the only actress to be seen wearing the highly awaited global athleisure line. Check out an exclusive image from this collection.

According to an advertisement guru, “Manushi is definitely one of the most awaited faces to launch in Bollywood. She looks stunning and she can look ethereal in Indian as well as Western. The ad world is definitely keeping an eye on her and she has a big debut that has piqued the interest of everyone. The fact that she has already been signed on with big brands like Adidas shows that international brands are confident that she will deliver and that she has a long, successful career ahead in Bollywood.”