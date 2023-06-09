Miss World 2023 Pageant Comes To India - Check when and where to watch

New Delhi: Miss World 2023 beauty pageant is coming to India. Yes, you read it right. India will host the 71st edition of Miss World. To announce the same, reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska was in New Delhi at the press conference held on Thursday along with Julia Morley, Chairperson and CEO of Miss World Organization.

"India prepares to welcome the world with open arms with the 71st Miss World 2023 and showcase the country's grace, beauty, and progressive spirit. Join us in celebrating the power of women to make a difference, as we embark on this extraordinary journey together," Miss World 2022, Karolina Bielawska said. Julia Morley also expressed her excitement about India becoming the venue for Miss World 2023.

"I am delighted to announce India as the new home of the 71st Miss World Final! I have had a great affection for India from the first moment I visited this incredible country more than 30 years ago! We cannot wait to share your unique and diverse culture, world-class attractions and breathtaking locations with the rest of the world. Miss World Limited and PME Entertainment are joining forces - to produce an extraordinary Miss World Festival. 71st Miss World 2023 will showcase the Achievements of 130 National champions in their one-month journey across 'Incredible India' as we present the 71st and most spectacular Miss World final ever. I'd also like to thank Dr Syed Zafar Islam for his support in making this possible," Julia Morley said.

Contestants from over 130 countries will gather in India to showcase their unique talents, intelligence, and compassion. They will participate in a series of rigorous competitions, including talent showcases, sports challenges, and charitable initiatives, all aimed at highlighting the qualities that make them exceptional ambassadors of change.

There will be several rounds to shortlist participants taking over a period of one month before the grand finale scheduled in November/ December 2023.

The prestigious international pageant will be hosted in India after 27 years, the last being in 1996.

India's stint with this pageant has always been exceptional. India has won the Miss World contest six times - the first in 1966. While Reita Faria won the Miss World title in 1966, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned in 1994. Diana Hayden won the Miss World title in 1997. Yukta Mookhey bagged the title of Miss World in 1999.

The year 2000 saw a Miss India World again with Priyanka Chopra winning the crown. Manushi Chhillar became the sixth Miss India World.