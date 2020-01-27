हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
jagan shakti

'Mission Mangal' director Jagan Shakti hospitalised, 'recovering' well

As per multiple reports, filmmaker Jagan Shakti collapsed while he was with his friends and was rushed to a city hospital.

&#039;Mission Mangal&#039; director Jagan Shakti hospitalised, &#039;recovering&#039; well
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: Filmmaker Jagan Shakti, who directed Vidya Balan-Akshay Kumar- starrer "Mission Mangal", was hospitalised on Sunday and is recovering, a source close to the director said.

As per multiple reports, the filmmaker collapsed while he was with his friends and was rushed to a city hospital.

"Jagan is now well and is recovering," the source told PTI, adding that the filmmaker has a clot in his brain.

"Mission Mangal" was based on real-life scientists, who contributed to India's first interplanetary expedition, Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), launched by Indian Research Space Organisation (ISRO) in 2013. 

 

