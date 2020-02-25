हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti thanks Akshay Kumar for 'bringing him back to walkable situation'

Jagan Shakti was undergoing treatment for arteriovenous malformation (a clot in the brain) since January.  Akshay took care of Jagan's medical expenses and was by his side during the treatment.

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' director Jagan Shakti, who was undergoing treatment for arteriovenous malformation (a clot in the brain) since January, thanked the superstar for "bringing him back to a walkable situation and giving him a life." It was earlier reported that Akshay took care of Jagan's medical expenses and was by his side during the treatment. 

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Jagan said, "Akshay sir is the one who brought me back... in giving me a life, giving me a film, and now he has brought me back to a walkable situation."

Jagan was on his way to an airport when he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital, after which he was diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation. He spent about a fortnight in the hospital and is currently in the recovery stage. 

Apart from Akshay, Jagan also mentioned that Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen, 'Mission Mangal' actresses also checked on him quite often and were very "supportive" throughout.

'Mission Mangal' was based on real-life scientists, who contributed to India's first interplanetary expedition, Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), launched by Indian Research Space Organisation (ISRO) in 2013. The film proved to be a hit at the box office. 

