Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun's youngest son Namashi to debut in Rajkumar Santoshi's rom-com

"Bad Boy", which was completed in just 60 days, has been shot mostly in Bengaluru and Mumbai. 

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: Mithun Chakraborty's youngest son Namashi has wrapped up the shoot of his debut film, Rajkumar Santoshi's romantic comedy, "Bad boy".

"Bad Boy" also marks the debut of producer Sajid Qureshi's daughter Amrin opposite Namashi. The film reportedly belongs to the genre of Santoshi's previous rom-coms "Phata Poster Nikhla Hero" and "Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani".

"Bad Boy", which was completed in just 60 days, has been shot mostly in Bengaluru and Mumbai. The makers are now planning to shoot a few songs abroad. 

"It was a very challenging shoot but Rajkumar completed filming the movie in just 60 days, much ahead of schedule. We just have to shoot the songs now and after that, we will be ready to start post-production," producer Sajid Qureshi said. 

Mithun's elder son Mahaakshay Chakraborty had tried his luck in Bollywood, after making his debut with "Jimmy" in 2008. Namashi steps into Bollywood eleven years later. The release date of 'Bad boy' is yet to be announced.

 

Mithun ChakrabortyNamashiRajkumar Santoshibad boy
