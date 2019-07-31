MLA accuses Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal of doing drugs at Karan Johar's house party; Milind Deora debunks claims

New Delhi: Karan Johar is known to be a party lover and the filmmaker often finds a reason to arrange a quick get together for his Bollywood besties at his swanky duplex apartment in Mumbai. This Saturday, Karan once again turned himself into a host and invited a gamut of stars from Ranbir Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput and others for a house-party.

However, a video of the celebs from the party, shared by Karan on his Instagram caught the attention of people leading to a debate whether or not the stars at his house consumed drugs on the night.

Shrimoni Akali Dal MLA Majinder Sirsa took to Twitter and shared the same video from the party as he alleged that the celebrities were in a 'drugged state'. However, his claims were rubbished by Congress Leader Milind Deora who demanded an apology from Sirsa.

"#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar vickykaushal09," Sirsa tweeted.

Deora responded, "My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a drugged state so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know! I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology."

In the meantime, netizens too came out in support of celebrities and called out the politician for his baseless claims.

Meanwhile, Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh and Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt were not present in the party. While Ranveer has been shooting for '83' in London, Alia was in Ooty, wrapping up Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2'.