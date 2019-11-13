Moby celebrates 32 years of being a vegan

Los Angeles: Musician Moby is marking 32 years as a vegan with a new tattoo, promoting his animal rights activism.

The musician took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an image of his new ink - the words "Animal Rights" in block letters down his arms.

"As November is my 32 year vegan anniversary I thought I'd get a tattoo (well, technically 12 tattoos) to celebrate," he wrote.

He added: "I'm a vegan animal rights activist for many reasons, but ultimately because I believe at the core of my being that every animal has the right to live their own life, according to their own will."

Moby also thanked tattoo artist Kat Von D - a fellow vegan - for the artwork.

This isn't the first time the 54-year-old electronic music star has celebrated his diet with body art.

In September, he had "Vegan for Life" tattooed onto his neck.