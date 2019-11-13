close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Moby

Moby celebrates 32 years of being a vegan

Moby also thanked tattoo artist Kat Von D - a fellow vegan - for the artwork.

Moby celebrates 32 years of being a vegan
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Musician Moby is marking 32 years as a vegan with a new tattoo, promoting his animal rights activism.

The musician took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an image of his new ink - the words "Animal Rights" in block letters down his arms.

"As November is my 32 year vegan anniversary I thought I'd get a tattoo (well, technically 12 tattoos) to celebrate," he wrote.

He added: "I'm a vegan animal rights activist for many reasons, but ultimately because I believe at the core of my being that every animal has the right to live their own life, according to their own will."

Moby also thanked tattoo artist Kat Von D - a fellow vegan - for the artwork.

This isn't the first time the 54-year-old electronic music star has celebrated his diet with body art.

In September, he had "Vegan for Life" tattooed onto his neck.

 

Tags:
Mobyveganmusician
Next
Story

Lata Mangeshkar health update: Waiting for her to get back home, says family

Must Watch

PT34M55S

Shiv Sena moves Supreme Court against Maharashtra Governor’s decision