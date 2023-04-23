Model Shares Her Joy As Shah Rukh Khan Hosts Her At Mannat, Bakes Pizza- See Viral Pics

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and his family opened the gates to his home Mannat for a model named Navpreet Kaur and she was treated royally. The Bollywood superstar even baked a pizza for her. Navpreet took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of pictures, which also included a selfie with the superstar and an autograph by his youngest son AbRam Khan. She called it her "oh so blessed day of my life at #Mannat." She wrote, "I promised myself I`ll never post it, but this memory is too precious to just keep it to myself. The king @iamsrk himself baked a pizza, and that too veg because `kuch punjabi veg bhi hote hain`."

"All the while I was at his house, I thought I was dreaming and someone was soon going to wake me up. I kept my calm and composure because I didn`t want to freak out in front of him. When the excitement of sitting at the dining table with him, his family and Pooja was bubbling up, I excused myself and asked for the way to the washroom." Pooja Dadlani, SRK`s manager, was also present on the occasion.

Calling him a warm host, Navpreet added, "He got up from his chair and like an unbelievably warm host, escorted me to the washroom door. At this point my heart wanted to scream out of excitement, so I looked at mirror in the room, and I found myself silently screaming out loud, over this unbelievable incident. The dinner was served and I was full with one slice. My stomach was busy digesting my excitement."



Navpreet called SRK`s wife Gauri Khan a "darling" and his youngest son AbRam her new "bestfriend". She added, "Although he might not remember me in a couple of days. Aryan is such a warm, sweetheart, against his angry-young-man looks. Suhana was busy slaying. Pooja is her iconic self, and I`m still refusing to believe that it wasn`t a dream."

See the pictures shared by Navpreet Kaur

"After we said goodbyes, his highness escorted me all the way down, where my cab was waiting and my cab driver didn`t waste the opportunity of taking a selfie with him. Smart guy." Well, miracles do happen.