Mohammed Rafi Death Anniversary: Here are the 7 evergreen songs of the music maestro!

He received many awards including the Padma Shri by the government of India in his time.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 02:00 PM IST
  • Mohammed Rafi is one of those names in Bollywood who can never be forgotten.
  • He has given some of the best songs to the industry that can definitely be tagged as 'evergreen'.

New Delhi: Mohammed Rafi is one of those names in Bollywood who can never be forgotten. He has given some of the best songs to the industry that can definitely be tagged as 'evergreen'. During his time as a playback singer in the music industry, he recorded as many as 7,405 songs in multiple languages.

He received many awards including the Padma Shri by the government of India in his time. A noted playback singer, he was known for his versatility and range; his songs varied from fast peppy numbers to patriotic songs, sad numbers to highly romantic songs, qawwalis to ghazals and bhajans to classical songs.

During his career, the music maestro has recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films and has sung songs in various regional Indian languages as well.

On the death anniversary of this maestro, the following are the top 7 evergreen songs by Rafi Saheb that will always remain in everyone's heart:

Khoya Khoya Chand

 


Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko

 


Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar

 


Yeh Reshmi Zulfein

 


Kya Hua Tera Wada

 


Baharon Phool Barsao

 


Dil Ke Jharokhe Mein

 

