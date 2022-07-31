New Delhi: Mohammed Rafi is one of those names in Bollywood who can never be forgotten. He has given some of the best songs to the industry that can definitely be tagged as 'evergreen'. During his time as a playback singer in the music industry, he recorded as many as 7,405 songs in multiple languages.

He received many awards including the Padma Shri by the government of India in his time. A noted playback singer, he was known for his versatility and range; his songs varied from fast peppy numbers to patriotic songs, sad numbers to highly romantic songs, qawwalis to ghazals and bhajans to classical songs.

During his career, the music maestro has recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films and has sung songs in various regional Indian languages as well.

On the death anniversary of this maestro, the following are the top 7 evergreen songs by Rafi Saheb that will always remain in everyone's heart:

Khoya Khoya Chand



Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko



Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar



Yeh Reshmi Zulfein



Kya Hua Tera Wada



Baharon Phool Barsao