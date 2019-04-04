Mohit Malhotra has simple, quiet birthday

Mumbai: Actor Mohit Malhotra says he wanted to have a simple birthday so he chose to start his day on Thursday with some of the children at an NGO here.

"This year, I wanted to have a simple and quiet birthday so, I went to an NGO and spent a few hours with the kids there. I got them colouring boxes and books. We danced to some new Bollywood numbers and a few emotional songs," Mohit said in a statement.

"They even sang ‘Baar baar din yeh aaye' birthday song. It was the sweetest gesture. Around 70-80 kids sang for me on my special day. These kids bring joy and happiness to me. In this fast-paced Mumbai life, they teach us what patience, calmness and innocence actually mean. Spending time with them brings peace to me," he added.

On the work front, he is currently playing Akarsh Chaudhary on &TV's show 'Daayan'.