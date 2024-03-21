Mollywood Film Industry :Who is ‘Supermen of Malegaon’

Malegaon, a city situated near Nashik has become the darling of all movie lovers with the arrival of ‘Supermen of Malegaon’ movie.Supermen of Malegaon is a Hindi documentary written as well as directed by Faiza Ahmad Khan. The film released on 29th June in the year 2012 in theaters. Malegaon's own native 'Superman' (Supermen of Malegaon). On which a film was first made in Malegaon. A documentary was also made on that film and was not meant to be released in the form of a movie but now a film is going to be made in Bollywood on Malegaon Film Industry .

A director who dreamed of making a superhero film with a budget of only Rs 50 thousand. He also fulfilled his dream by making the film 'Yeh Hai Malegaon Ka Superman', which is called a 'cult' film . The film consists of approaches and schemes that are inspirationally ingenious, purely hysterical and simply bizarre. The film also allows an individual to discover the city of Malegaon and the microcosm that reflects and embodies the complications of a modern and small town in India.

‘Superman Of Malegaon’

A film is also going to be made in Bollywood . The list of Producers includes big names like Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar.Where there is a lot of craze for films. Sheikh Nasir a Director here It would not be wrong to say that he is Malegaon's very own 'James Cameron'. He is known for making parody films , But the film due to which he came into limelight the most was ' Yeh Hai Malegaon Ka Superman' 2009 released .

Director’s Gallery

Back then in 2000 when cinema was watched more in theaters and CD-DVDs etc. Nasir used to run a video parlor. In which he used to show different types of films in a small room for the people. The parlor was closed but Nasir's passion for films remained the same. He started making his own films with a camera.

According to Nasir, his film 'Maale Gaon Ki Sholay' was 'housefull' for the whole month. The reason was that the dialogues in the film were written in the local language. After this huge success he thought of going a step further with ‘SuperMan of Malegaon’ . Super Man’s dress was stitched by a local tailor . Nasir was thinking of making his Superman fly with the help of this chroma. For which he hung a 'green screen' on a truck which is used while editing videos. All the characters worked in the film. And this is how Nasir's own superhero film was ready. People appreciated the film very much, Bollywood star Aamir Khan praised the film. Faiza's documentary also had a big role in all this. Which also received many awards and which is shown in many places even today.

However ‘supermen of Malegaon’ gave a new identity to the Malegaon film industry.