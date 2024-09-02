Mollywood MeToo: Rajinikanth Gives A Shocking Reason When Asked About The Ongoing Sexual Assault In The Malayalam Industry

Mumbai: Right now the entire Malayalam industry is talking about one common incident and that is the Hema Committee Report that is fighting against the sexual; assault that has been happening in the industry over the years against women. Many big names have come out and spoken about it including Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more. At the same time, looks like the south superstar Rajinikanth isn't as interested in getting involved in the controversy as he has been over the years.

At the recent press conference in Chennai, Rajini sir was asked about the Hema Committee report gripping the Malayalam industry. The MeToo Movement in the Malayalam entertainment world has come out as a shocker to many. Rajinikanth chose to be away from it and his reaction was indeed shocking to his fans and followers, he said, "I don’t know…I don’t know anything about that. Sorry." The Kerala industry was shocked to see so many cases coming out of sexual harassment.

Amid the Hema Committee report, Mohanlal who was the AMMA president resigned from his position and grabbed many eyeballs, reflecting his point of view on his quit, he said, "I was AMMA president for the last two terms. The entire Malayalam cinema is answerable to the Hema Committee report. What we are seeing is that all questions are directed only at AMMA. AMMA cannot give answers to all the questions. Everybody should be asked these questions. This is a very hard-working industry. A lot of people are involved in this, but not everyone is to be blamed for this. The responsible ones will be punished."

This is indeed; a coming change, and every person who works in this industry wants to be free from the thought of being sexually harassed anytime in the phase of their career, especially women.

