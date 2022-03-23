Mom-to-be Debina Bonnerjee enters 3rd trimester of pregnancy with 'swollen feet, nagging shadow of fear'

NEW DELHI: Actor-influencer Debina Bonnerjee, who broke the internet with her pregnancy announcement, has been in the news ever since. As she entered the third trimester of her pregnancy, she dropped a monochrome picture of herself flaunting her baby bump, and also shared a heartfelt note for all the women out there.

The actress resorted to social media to express her feelings about how a woman's body experiences internal and external discomfort during pregnancy because there is so much going on to build a life inside them. A 9-month adventure to grow, carry, and nourish a child in their womb, along with terrible discomfort and morning sickness. A woman's body undergoes many changes, but the joy and anticipation with which she awaits the arrival of her child is indescribable.

Debina shares, "Standing in the 3rd trimester … with a swollen feet … many toilet runs… constipated… leaking bouts with sneezes and caugh or even a hearty laugh… reminds me that I am pregnant… reminds me that this is real. … after so many years of no.. it is finally a YES.

.

Behind all the happy dances and beautiful poses is an odd feeling… of experiencing pregnancy after trauma. A nagging shadow of fear and anxiety after Da initial excitement….

Each milestone each appointment bringing in new worries

Is my beta HCG Hi enough?

Is it increasing at the desired rate?

Is there heartbeat at the next ultrasound?

Is the baby growing correctly?

Are all the scans normal?

Movements?

I am forever grateful for this blessing.

The anxiety the fear cannot overshadow my gratefulness ..

Sharing my journey as joyfully as possible.

What may… I am ready to overcome all the hurdles and meet you my baby

Debina is married to television actor Gurmeet Choudhary. The two tied the knot in 2011 and are expecting their first child together. Debina and Gurmeet met on the sets of 'Ramayan' and soon fell in love.

On the work front, Debina Bonnerjee was last seen in television show 'Chidiya Ghar' seven years ago.

Just as you all are, we too are excited and eagerly waiting to see their little one say hello to the world soon! We hope both mother and baby remain healthy!

