Mom-To-Be Ileana D'Cruz Is Babymooning With A Tan, Shares Sizzling Pic In Bikini

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz is currently experiencing the most joyous phase of her life as she eagerly awaits motherhood. Since surprising everyone with the announcement of her first pregnancy, the actress has been sharing glimpses of her pregnancy journey on Instagram. Recently, she dropped a stunning sun-kissed selfie of herself that she clicked by the pool and it has taken over the internet.

Ileana looked fresh as a daisy in a yellow bikini as she smiled brightly for her selfie-by-the-pool. Also, she covered her baby bump with a sarong. Black-tinted shades tied her whole look together.

A few days back, Ileana shared pictures dressed n a beautiful black slit dress. The actor cutely looks at her baby bump while she poses for the camera. She captioned the post, "Bump alert !!"

From the very beginning, Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life. Earlier several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo's relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives.

Earlier, Ileana took to Instagram and treated her fans with a monochromatic fuzzy photo of herself with her mysterious man. Sharing the photo, she penned down an appreciation note. She wrote, "Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing... I didn't think I'd be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can't even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I'm just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon and then there are some days that are so inexplicably hard. So trying."

She added, "They're overwhelming. All consuming. And things just feel hopeless. And there are tears. Then follows the guilt. And this voice in my head puts me down. I should be thankful, not be crying over something so trivial. I should be stronger. What kind of mother will I be if I'm not strong enough...And I don't know what kind of mother I will be. I really don't. All I know is that I love this little human so already I could explode. And for now - I think that's enough."

"And on the days I forget to be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He's held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that's exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn't seem so hard anymore", she further added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Filmmaker Kookie Gulati directed the film and Ajay Devgn produced it. She will be next seen in 'Unfair And Lovely' with Randeep Hooda.