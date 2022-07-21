NewsLifestylePeople
ALIA BHATT

Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump during Darlings promotions, check photo

Alia Bhatt, who is enjoying the beautiful phase of her life as she is all set o welcome her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, was seen flaunting her baby bump during a film promotion. The photo has gone viral on the internet. 

 

  • Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump in a mini dress
  • The actress is expecting her first child
  • Alia has started promotions of her upcoming film 'Darlings'

NEW DELHI: Actress Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor after ther intimate wedding in April this year, has not been able to keep herself away from work. The 29-year-old has been shooting and also promoting her films back-to-back. 

She recently wrapped up the the shoot for her first Hollywood release 'Heart of Stone' alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She has also been shooting with Ranveer Singh for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. And now, she is all geared up for the release of her film 'Darlings', with which she is making her debut as a producer. The actress has kickstarted promotions for the film and recent pictures from the same went viral on social media.

The photos show Alia donning a mini dress and we get a glimpse of her baby bump in it. Take a look:

Talking about 'Darlings', the film will be out on Netflix on August 5, 2022. Helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, 'Darlings' is touted as a 'dark comedy-drama which explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.' 

The film has been produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gaurav Verma.

Excited about the film's digital release, Alia earlier said, "Darlings holds a very special place in my heart, it's my first film as a producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences the world over." 

