Mommy-To-Be Athiya Shetty Debuts Her Baby Bump While Leaving Melbourne Stadium With Anushka Sharma, Watch Video
Athiya Shetty flaunted her baby bump for the first time, spotted with Anushka Sharma at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Actors Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty were recently spotted at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) amid the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In a viral video, Athiya, expecting her first child with cricketer-husband KL Rahul, debuted her baby bump while leaving the stadium alongside Anushka.
Athiya Shetty Flaunts Baby Bump During Outing with Anushka Sharma
The two actors appeared relaxed as they strolled through the venue. Anushka sported a crisp white shirt paired with light blue jeans, while Athiya looked radiant in a striped t-shirt and denim skirt. The duo was also seen heading into an eatery, chatting casually with members of the team.
Fans React to Athiya's First Public Appearance
This marked the first time Athiya showcased her baby bump since announcing her pregnancy in November. The couple shared the joyous news on Instagram, posting a heartfelt note: “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025,” accompanied by visuals of baby feet and an evil eye charm.
Athiya and KL Rahul tied the knot in 2023 in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse, attended by close family and friends.
Anushka Sharma’s Melbourne Moment
Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma, a mother of two—daughter Vamika and son Akaay—also made headlines during the weekend. A photo of Anushka posing with cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy’s family emerged online after the star batter scored his first international century against Australia. Nitish's father shared the sweet moment on social media, calling it “a lovely moment.”
Anushka, last seen in 'Zero' alongside Shah Rukh Khan, continues to enjoy her time off the big screen while focusing on family and cricket outings.
Athiya Shetty’s glowing debut as a mom-to-be has fans eagerly awaiting the couple's new addition, while her outing with Anushka Sharma at the Melbourne Cricket Ground adds another heartwarming moment to their friendship.
