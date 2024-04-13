Mommy-To-Be Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Tan Lines After A 'Sunny Beach Day'

New Delhi: In a picturesque capture shared on her Instagram, soon-to-be mom Deepika Padukone showcased her radiant glow in a sun-drenched snapshot clicked by her doting husband, Ranveer Singh.

The post shared by the 'Fighter' actor on Friday revealed her sporting a beach tan, her smile as luminous as the sunlight she basked in.

Draped in a casual grey tank top, Deepika exuded elegance with a white tote bag perched on her shoulder, her hair elegantly tied in a neat bun.

Deepika's effortless charm and maternal aura shone through as she posed for the camera, her gaze drifting away, seemingly lost in the tranquillity of the moment.

Captioning the post with a simple sun emoji and a nod to her partner, "@ranveersingh," Deepika's Instagram quickly became flooded with adoring comments from fans. A fan expressed delight in seeing the 'Piku' actor enjoying her tan, while another eagerly awaited glimpses of her growing baby bump, already envisioning her as the "best mommy."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's journey to parenthood has been a source of immense joy for their fans. The couple, married for over five years, announced their pregnancy earlier this year through a heartwarming post adorned with hints of their impending bundle of joy, set to arrive in September 2024.

Their decision to embrace parenthood comes as no surprise, with Deepika having previously expressed her and Ranveer's shared excitement for starting a family.

Amidst her bliss, Deepika continues to grace the silver screen with her luminous presence. Following her recent appearance in 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan, she gears up for an exciting lineup of projects, including the highly anticipated 'Kalki 2989 AD' with Prabhas and the Hindi remake of 'The Intern' alongside veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Moreover, she is also a part of Rohit Shetty's cop-verse titled 'Singham 3.'