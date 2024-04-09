Advertisement
Mommy-To-Be Deepika Padukone Is Busy With 'Singham 3' And 'Kalki 2898 AD' Coinciding With MET Gala 2024, Deets Inside

In 2017, Deepika made her MET Gala debut in a sleek slip gown by Tommy Hilfiger, marking the beginning of her journey as India's most prominent global ambassador at the renowned fashion fundraiser gala. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2024, 04:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Deepika Padukone has graced the prestigious MET Gala red carpet for three consecutive years, captivating audiences with her impeccable style and sartorial choices. Being a Global Ambassador from India, her presence at global events is what keeps the fans excited. 

In 2017, Deepika made her MET Gala debut in a sleek slip gown by Tommy Hilfiger, marking the beginning of her journey as India's most prominent global ambassador at the renowned fashion fundraiser gala. Subsequent years saw her donning extravagant ensembles, including a stunning red creation by designer Prabal Gurung in 2018 and a custom pink lurex Jacquard gown embellished with 400 three-dimensional embroidered pieces by Zac Posen in 2019. 

However, fans anticipating Deepika's appearance at this year's MET Gala will be left wanting more as we have learned that the global superstar has given the dates to her projects, and will be giving the event a miss. Sources close to the development have revealed that Deepika is currently busy with the shoot of Singham 3 and the launch of Kalki 2898 AD, which is slated for May. The Global Icon is currently expecting but there’s nothing stopping her, as she is busy fulfilling her work commitments. 

A highly-placed source shared, "Deepika Padukone has been a regular on the MET Gala Red Carpet. It is only natural for fans to anticipate her appearance at this year’s MET Gala, especially considering she is India’s biggest global brand ambassador. However, Deepika is in the midst of filming for 'Singham 3' which is slated to release later this year along with 'Kalki 2898 AD' which is slated to release in May, both of which coincide with this year’s MET Gala. She will therefore not be attending this year's event." 

