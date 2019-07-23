close

Monalisa's sensuous performance on Aisa Lagta Hai goes viral on the Internet-Watch

The sizzling diva of the Bhojpuri industry Monalisa's latest dance video has completely taken over the internet. The actress who enjoys a humungous fan following on social media has uploaded a video on Instagram in which she can be seen grooving to old Bollywood song 'Aisa Lagta Hai'.

New Delhi: The sizzling diva of the Bhojpuri industry Monalisa's latest dance video has completely taken over the internet. The actress who enjoys a humungous fan following on social media has uploaded a video on Instagram in which she can be seen grooving to old Bollywood song 'Aisa Lagta Hai'.

Sharing the video, Monalisa wrote, "Kaisa Lagta Hai??? #retro #song #love
Keep following me on @vigovideoindiaofficial."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, Mona is currently seen in TV show Nazar in a pivotal role. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.

The Bhojpuri diva has shared the screen space with the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa also featured on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and became a household name. In fact, she married her then longtime boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the game show and hogged all the limelight.

