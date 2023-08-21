trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2651635
NewsLifestylePeople
ALAYA F

Monday Motivation: Alaya F’s Workout Sessions Are The Perfect Inspirations - Watch

Never losing sight of her fitness regime, Alaya F once again took to social media today to share a collection of fitness videos. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 01:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Monday Motivation: Alaya F’s Workout Sessions Are The Perfect Inspirations - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Alaya F has time and again emerged as one of the most promising actresses of her generation for her acting abilities. Delivering remarkable performances on-screen, she has captured the audience's attention with her talent. Beyond her acting accolades, Alaya F maintains a strong commitment to motivating the youth towards a fit and active lifestyle.

Never losing sight of her fitness regime, Alaya F once again took to social media today to share a collection of fitness videos. Demonstrating her dedication to personal fitness, the videos showcase her engaged in various physical activities. From intense ab workouts that reveal her commitment to honing her physique, to engaging in a spirited game of squash that highlights her love for sports, and even practicing yoga for holistic wellness—Alaya F's latest social media posts underscore her multifaceted approach to fitness. She writes “A fitness/dance/yoga/gym #dump of videos that never made it to my feed”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alayaf)

By blending her captivating performances with a dedication to fitness promotion, Alaya F continues to set an example for her fans and peers alike. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in Sri with Rajkumar Rao.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train