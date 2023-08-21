Monday Motivation: Alaya F’s Workout Sessions Are The Perfect Inspirations - Watch

New Delhi: Alaya F has time and again emerged as one of the most promising actresses of her generation for her acting abilities. Delivering remarkable performances on-screen, she has captured the audience's attention with her talent. Beyond her acting accolades, Alaya F maintains a strong commitment to motivating the youth towards a fit and active lifestyle.

Never losing sight of her fitness regime, Alaya F once again took to social media today to share a collection of fitness videos. Demonstrating her dedication to personal fitness, the videos showcase her engaged in various physical activities. From intense ab workouts that reveal her commitment to honing her physique, to engaging in a spirited game of squash that highlights her love for sports, and even practicing yoga for holistic wellness—Alaya F's latest social media posts underscore her multifaceted approach to fitness. She writes “A fitness/dance/yoga/gym #dump of videos that never made it to my feed”

By blending her captivating performances with a dedication to fitness promotion, Alaya F continues to set an example for her fans and peers alike. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in Sri with Rajkumar Rao.