Money Heist's Stockholm aka Esther Acebo spotted with Lord Ganesha's painting at home: Viral Pic

Madrid: Seems like Spanish actor Esther Acebo, who is best known for her role in the popular show 'Money Heist', follows Indian culture.

A picture has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Esther can be seen standing by one of her home's walls that has a huge portrait of Lord Ganesha. Isn`t it surprising?

Reportedly, Esther's viral pictures are snapshots from an Instagram live she did recently.

Proud moment for India __ Spanish actress @EstherAcebo to international fame for her role as Monica Gaztambide aka #Stockholm in the hit @netflix series #MoneyHeist. who is proudly displaying vedic pictures of lord #Ganesha at her home in one of her video pic.twitter.com/i3HAq92iri — ___ ___________ _____ (@the_wings_2002) January 5, 2022

Many social media users praised Esther after seeing the picture of the Hindu deity at her home.

"Proud moment for India," a netizen commented.

"Thank you for beautifully showcasing Indian culture in Spain," another one wrote.

For the unversed, Esther played the role of Monica Gaztambide (Stockholm) in 'Money Heist'.

