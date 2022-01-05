हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
money heist

Money Heist's Stockholm aka Esther Acebo spotted with Lord Ganesha's painting at home: Viral Pic

Esther Acebo played the role of Monica Gaztambide (Stockholm) in 'Money Heist'.

Money Heist&#039;s Stockholm aka Esther Acebo spotted with Lord Ganesha&#039;s painting at home: Viral Pic
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Madrid: Seems like Spanish actor Esther Acebo, who is best known for her role in the popular show 'Money Heist', follows Indian culture.

A picture has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Esther can be seen standing by one of her home's walls that has a huge portrait of Lord Ganesha. Isn`t it surprising?

Reportedly, Esther's viral pictures are snapshots from an Instagram live she did recently.

Many social media users praised Esther after seeing the picture of the Hindu deity at her home.

"Proud moment for India," a netizen commented.

"Thank you for beautifully showcasing Indian culture in Spain," another one wrote.

For the unversed, Esther played the role of Monica Gaztambide (Stockholm) in 'Money Heist'.

Tags:
money heistEsther AceboLord GaneshaGanesh paintingMoney Heist Esther AceboMoney Heist stockholm
