New Delhi: The monsoon season, a hot cuppa and a romantic Bollywood playlist, it's always been a match made in heaven for everyone. The earthy smell of the ground and the wind in the hair. The drops on the windowpane and the ever-so-green surroundings. A hot cup of coffee and a warm blanket to go with it. What's not to love, right? Come rains, and everyone's in a happy mood with a majority of us wanting to cling to some soulful romantic numbers. So, as we enjoy the rains, we bring to you 5 beautiful Hindi numbers by the creme de la creme of Indian singers!

P.S.: Don't forget the chai and pakodas with these beautiful songs!

Jubin Nautiyal's Tum Hi Aana

Jubin Nautiyal's Tum Hi Aana is from the film Marjaavan and showcases the actor reminiscing his past beautiful moments with his lady love. Tum Hi Aana is a love song, which is all about emotions, passion, and heartbreak, it describes the passion and intensity of their relationship and Jubin's voice is perfect to invoke the right emotions in the listener.

Arjit Singh's Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse

Arjit Singh's Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse is an iconic track that is on every romantic playlist. The song gives us the feeling of one's heart slipping into the sea of love just like how rainwater falls into the ocean. It's beautiful and Arijit's vocals do absolute justice to this superhit track.

Arjun Kanungo's Barsaat

Arjun Kanungo's Barsaat from his debut album Industry makes you crave the love you never had! We love the very balanced beats in the song and the amazing composition. Arjun never fails to give us the ultimate feeling of love and romance with his tracks. His voice will give you goosebumps and the lyrics will tug at your heartstrings. His album Industry has been gaining a lot of popularity this year and we recommend hearing the others songs in the playlist to get the ultimate musical experience!

Ash Kings's Baarish

Ash Kings's Baarish is a story of a beautiful lady in dancing in the rain while the actor admires her. It invokes that love at first sight feeling and enjoying this song with a cup of coffee in the monsoon is the most fabulous feeling! We have done it, and you should too!

The rainy season surely calls for all things romance and you have to have the perfect playlist to go with it, right?

