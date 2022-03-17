Months after announcing divorce, Dhanush, ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's Twitter exchange leaves fans surprised

NEW DELHI: South superstar Dhanush sent the internet into a tizzy after he congratulated his estranged wife and filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for her new music video 'Payani' on social media. Dhanush, who has been keeping himself away from social media ever since he announced his separation from his wife in January this year, took to Twitter to wish her.

Aishwaryaa’s music video was unveiled on Thursday (March 17) in four languages - Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil. Sharing the Tamil link of the video, Dhanush tweeted, "Congrats my friend, @ash_r_dhanush, on your music video. God bless."

Aishwaryaa too responded to his tweet and wrot, "Thank you Dhanush… Godspeed!"

For the unversed, this was the first social media exchange ever since the duo announced their split early this January.

However, Dhanush’s tweet left his fans heartbroken as the actor addressed Aishwaryaa as his 'friend'. Rumours were rife that the former couple’s families were trying hard to resolve the differences between Aishwaryaa and Dhanush.

Aishwaryaa was recently hospitalised after experiencing severe fever and vertigo. Before that, she was in hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth announced their separation on January 17, with identical notes on social media. The news left their fans shocked as they did not suspect any trouble in their marital life.

A part of the actor’s note read, "Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D."

While fans were shocked by the news, Dhanush’s father Kasthuri Raja deemed Aishwaryaa and Dhanush’s separation as 'a family quarrel'. A report had also claimed that Rajinikanth was 'badly affected' by Aishwaryaa and Dhanush’s decision to separate. It was also said that Rajinikanth wanted Aishwaryaa to 'mend her marriage' with Dhanush. The report added that Dhanush’s family was also pressuring the couple to reconcile.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have two sons - Yatra Raja and Linga Raja. The two have remained tight-lipped about the reason for their separation. Both Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are, however, busy on their career front.

Aishwaryaa is working on her debut Hindi single, a romantic song, Musafir. Apart from ‘Naane Varuven’, for which Dhanush is busy shooting, the actor is also part of the Hollywood action flick 'The Gray Man' that also stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

Dhanush was last seen in Anand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’ along with actors Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.