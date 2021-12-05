Months after getting engaged with Nandita Mahtani, Vidyut Jammwal spotted at Mumbai airport!

New Delhi: Actor Vidyut Jammwal and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani were spotted for the first time post getting engaged at Agra’s Taj Mahal.

The power couple was papped at Mumbai airport where they posed for the shutterbugs on Sunday.

Before entering the gates of the terminal, the duo smiled and waved at the paparazzi.

For the airport, the cuties opted for comfy attires and were beaming with joy.

For the unversed, recently, Vidyut popped the proposal to his ladylove Nandita while rappelling down with her at a 150-metre-high wall at a military camp near Agra.

Nandita also shared three photos on Instagram to announce the engagement and wrote, “Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes!!1-9-21”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidyut is currently shooting for his much-anticipated project 'Khuda Haafiz 2'.

The film directed by Faruk Kabir is a sequel to 'Khuda Haafiz', which was released digitally last year. The thriller drama revolved around Sameer Choudhary (Vidyut) and his mission to save his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who gets trapped in the flesh trade upon her arrival in the Middle East.

Shivaleeka will also star in the second part of the movie.