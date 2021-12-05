हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vidyut Jammwal

Months after getting engaged with Nandita Mahtani, Vidyut Jammwal spotted at Mumbai airport!

Actor Vidyut Jammwal was spotted with fashion designer Nandita Mahtani at the Mumbai airport. The duo posed and waved at the paparazzi. 

Months after getting engaged with Nandita Mahtani, Vidyut Jammwal spotted at Mumbai airport!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Vidyut Jammwal and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani were spotted for the first time post getting engaged at Agra’s Taj Mahal. 

The power couple was papped at Mumbai airport where they posed for the shutterbugs on Sunday. 

 

Before entering the gates of the terminal, the duo smiled and waved at the paparazzi. 

For the airport, the cuties opted for comfy attires and were beaming with joy. 

For the unversed, recently, Vidyut popped the proposal to his ladylove Nandita while rappelling down with her at a 150-metre-high wall at a military camp near Agra. 

 

Nandita also shared three photos on Instagram to announce the engagement and wrote, “Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes!!1-9-21”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidyut is currently shooting for his much-anticipated project 'Khuda Haafiz 2'.

The film directed by Faruk Kabir is a sequel to 'Khuda Haafiz', which was released digitally last year. The thriller drama revolved around Sameer Choudhary (Vidyut) and his mission to save his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who gets trapped in the flesh trade upon her arrival in the Middle East.

Shivaleeka will also star in the second part of the movie.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vidyut Jammwalfashion designer Nandita Mahtanispottedmumbai airportTaj MahalEngagedAgra
Next
Story

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Groom to stay at Raja Mansingh suite, bride at Rani Padmavati suite

Must Watch

PT12M39S

Omicron variant patient found in Jamnagar, Gujarat