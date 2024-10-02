'Mooh kaala karo iska': Triptii Dimri Faces Backlash For Skipping Jaipur Event After Allegedly Taking Rs 5.5 Lakh Advance - WATCH

New Delhi: Triptii Dimri is making headlines after a video of upset entrepreneurs circulated on social media. The actress is facing backlash for skipping a scheduled event in Jaipur organized by the Women Entrepreneurs of FICCI FLO. A viral video shows a woman expressing her anger by drawing a cross on Triptii's poster, following the actress's absence from the event.

In the video, Several women can be heard saying, 'Mooh kaala karo iska'. Another woman said, "Jaipur should boycott Triptii Dimri. Hum usspe case karenge. I had transfer half the money and was about to transfer the other half, but I stopped because they were telling me to wait for 5 minutes. I don't know why, but I gave them half and they still have the other half.

The total deal was Rs 5.5 lakh rupees. Jaipur should boycott her movies because they have insulted us today. After taking money, changing times. She is running away and she disrespected us, so lets run away from her movies." she further added.

Triptii Dimri's absence from a 'Nari Shakti' event on JLN Marg has sparked outrage, with attendees threatening legal action and calling for a boycott of her and her films. They accused her of disrespect after she received half her payment but skipped the event.

Another video is circulating on social media In the video, one of the women can be heard saying, "Koi iske movies nahi dekhenge. Commitment karke yeh log aate nahi hai, time management karna aana chaiye.

Konsi badi celebrity bani hai? Koi janta bhi nahi hai iska naam. Hum toh aaye the dekhne ki kon hai yeh. Abhi tak koi janta nahi hai and this is her life. She is not at all worth calling a celebrity. she concluded.

On the work front, Triptii Dimri will be seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video which also stars Rajkummar Rao. The rom-com to hit theatres on October 11, 2024