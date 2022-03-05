हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ibrahim Ali Khan

Most gorgeous: Kareena Kapoor Khan's cute birthday wish for Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan too wish nephew

Happy Birthday Ibrahim Ali Khan!

Most gorgeous: Kareena Kapoor Khan&#039;s cute birthday wish for Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan too wish nephew
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan turned 21 on Saturday (March 5). And one of the first celebrities to wish the star kid on his birthday was Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she dropped a cute childhood picture of Ibrahim with his father Saif. In the picture, we can see a little Ibrahim smiling and posing with Saif. She wrote, "Sweetest most gorgeous Iggy @____iak____, Happy Birthday."

Kareena Kapoor

Saif's sisters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan also extended birthday wishes to Ibrahim on his special day. Soha took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture featuring Ibrahim and herself. She captioned the post, "Happy birthday @___iak___. Love you lots."

Soha Ali Khan

Saba also took to her Instagram handle and shared an image of Ibrahim as a kid in which he wore his abba's glasses. She penned a sweet note, "My Iggy Potter. Wearing abba`s glasses...May your vision in life, stay focused bright and beautiful! All the BEST...in all you do. Happy Birthday! Love you...Always."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

She also shared a collage photo on her Instagram story in which Ibrahim and Saba could be seen posing for a happy picture together. She wrote, "Wishing you, the best life has to offer! Love U! Happy Birthday."

Ibrahim Ali Khan

 

Talking about Ibrahim's work front, he is currently assisting Karan Johar on his next directorial venture 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film will feature actors Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

