New Delhi: On the occasion of Guru Purnima this Wednesday. Actress Jyoti Saxena took to Instagram to share long notes for her gurus, namely Priyanka Chopra Jonas and late actor Irrfan Khan. Taking to her social media on this Guru Purnima, the actress shared a very beautiful picture with none other than the immensely talented Irrfan Khan and actress Priyanka Chopra, to show her deep love and respect for them.

Captioning the picture, Jyoti wrote, "These two are the main reasons for me joining the industry. Their hard work and their journey are what truly inspired me to set foot in this industry. There will be a lot of ups and downs along the way, but perhaps the most valuable message I took away from them is to never give up. "

She further added, "I was truly inspired to be a strong, dedicated, and independent woman by Priyanka. I took those teachings from her about how to stand up for yourself and your loved ones. There will be others who call it out, but you have to do it. You have to learn how to be tough. And speaking of Irrfan Khan, he has craved this special place in everyone's heart. What I learned from him is how to remain grounded, how to avoid letting fame and success get to your head, how to continue learning and teaching, and most importantly, how to share your thoughts with good intentions."

The Guru Purnima festival is being celebrated to honour one's 'gurus', or teachers, who guide us through our lives. Every day, life teaches us something new, and then there are the gurus who, in one way or another, assist us in getting through all the challenges and teach us the remaining lessons.