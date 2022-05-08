Mumbai: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor penned an emotional note with a throwback picture for her late mother and actor Sridevi on the occasion of Mother`s Day. The `Dhadak` actor took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and shared an adorable throwback picture where Sridevi can be seen holding baby Janhvi. She wrote, "Even in your absence, I feel your love everyday. Even in your absence, you`re the best mother in the world. love u."

B-town celebrities and fans showered love on mother-daughter by dropping heart emoticons on the post. Ananya Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and others reacted on ‘GunjanSaxena’ actress’s post.

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali, who played Sridevi's daughter in 2017 Indian film 'Mom' also dropped heart emojis on Janhvi’s post. She has also often spoken fondly about her in various interviews and called her a 'mother figure' in her real life as well.

For those unaware, Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018 in Dubai. She is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Talking about Janhvi`s work front, she is shooting for her upcoming film, `Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. Apart from this, she will be seen in `Milli` co-starring Sunny Kaushal and in Aanand L Rai`s directorial `Good Luck Jerry`.

(With inputs from ANI).