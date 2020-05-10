हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mother's Day 2020

Mother's Day 2020: Kangana Ranaut dedicates a self-composed poem to her mom

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut has composed an emotional poem dedicated to her mother.

The poem reads out as a tribute from a child to its mother, and is a homage to motherhood on the occasion of Mother's Day, which falls on May 10.

In the poem, Kangana talks of a child's journey from the womb to the outside world. She goes on to tell her mother that "nowhere I found the love and warmth of your womb".

Kangana has recited the poem beautifully, recording it in the form of a video.

Here is Kangana's poem, titled "Mother"...

*Mother*

I'm your longing for life

When I first arose in your young heart ...

Your eyes gleamed with hope

When I came to your womb as a single cell

You breathed to give me life

You ate to give me blood

And then you cut me off from you

And gave me to the world

A piece of you

Outside of you

Lost and looking for you

I traveled the world,

But nowhere I found the love and warmth of your womb

And then I went to my own heart I found you mother

I found you there

You arise in my heart

As a desire

As a longing ... for love

--Kangana Ranaut

