Mother's Day 2023: Choreographer Geeta Kapur Reveals How The Tag Of 'Maa' Changed Her World

New Delhi: While 14th May 2023 will be celebrating Mother's Day, the word 'mother', 'Mumma', 'maa', 'baa' or 'aai' is symbolic of nourishment, knowledge, wisdom and guidance. This identity was gifted to ace Bollywood choreographer Geeta Kapur, acknowledging her 'mother-like' characteristics, and guiding budding dancers to glory. Touted to be 'Guru maa', Geeta Kapur, the now judge of Sony Entertainment Television's 'India's Best Dancer 3' has a few words to say about this identity that she is known by.

Talking about being called 'Maa', Geeta Kapur says, "It’s amazing! I don’t know what I did to deserve it, but when people call me ‘Geeta Maa,’ I feel responsible, I feel humble. I feel honored, that people look at me and say I have given them some kind of knowledge but, I have never said that you are my 'sishya' or you are my 'guru' to anyone. So, I feel in many ways lucky and humble, and I have a lot of gratitude for not having done much but yet receiving a lot of love and getting 'Maa' in my name attached. It’s that one feeling which is hard to express in words”.

In the upcoming weekend, on 'Mother's Day', Geeta Kapur will be gifting all contestants and choreographers a small idol of 'Natraj', keeping alive the 'Guru-Shishya' tradition and gifting the Best 13 and the contestants’ blessings.

