New Delhi: Miss World-turned-actress Manushi Chhillar's bond with her mother is well-known. The actress has consistently seized every opportunity to support her mother and talk about how she has been the greatest influence in her life.

It was her mother who encouraged her to participate in the pageant. During the finale of Miss World 2017, her response advocating that 'mothers should be given the highest salaries and respect in the society' ultimately earned her the crown.

"We have lived every dream together. The way she has balanced everything in life makes me want to be like her," the actress had said in an interview. In another interview, She tagged her mother as her biggest "idol", "influence" and "inspiration", and also said that she "really looks up to her". The love and support from her mother also gave her the strength to pave the way towards stardom by venturing into films.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with the period-drama 'Samrat Prithviraj', where she shared the screen with Akshay Kumar. Her first film garnered significant recognition, solidifying her status as a rising star in the film industry.

Work Front

Later, with 'The Great Indian Family', 'Operation Valentine', and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', she established herself as an actress who refused to get typecast in a type of role.

Her Performance in 'Bade Miyan' garnered widespread acclaim. Now, She is gearing up for her upcoming action film 'Tehran', where she will showcase her martial arts skills alongside John Abraham,