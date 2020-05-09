Mother's Day special: Debina Bonnerjee recalls how her mother stitched Kajol's 'Baazigar' outfit for her

Mumbai: Ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday, actress Debina Bonnerjee has recalled her cherished moments spent with her mom, sharing how her mother used to fulfill her wishes and how she played an important role in her successful career.

"She played an important part in developing and fuelling the seed of being an actress in me. I was always a very filmy kid and wanted to wear the classic outfits worn by the Bollywood actresses during that time. I remember I wanted to wear the halter neck outfit worn by Kajol in 'Baazigar' and my mother went out of her way to get the same material and even stitch it for me.

" I think I have been fortunate to wear all the classic Bollywood outfits growing up. It is only because of my mother and her support that I could explore my passion of being in artist," she said.

Debina also shared that she wants to take her mom to the Maldives after lockdown.

" She has been with me in Mumbai for last 6 years now but with such a fast paced and demanding work life we couldn't

spend quality time together. So, this phase when we are at home has been the perfect opportunity that made us all go back in time and rebuild the traditions that we had as a family. Once we are all out of this testing phase, I would love to take my mother to Maldives," she added.

Debina is currently seen in Sony SAB's show "Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga".