Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy and BFFs break the internet with their dance moves at a Diwali party - Watch

Mouni Roy was the life of best friend Aamna Sharif's Diwali party in Mumbai. Watch her dance videos here.

Mouni Roy and BFFs break the internet with their dance moves at a Diwali party - Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@imouniroy

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy added stardust to BFF Aamna Sharif's Diwali party in Mumbai recently looking beautiful as always. Apart from Mouni, celebs such as Arjun Bijlani, wife Neha Swami, Aamir Ali and many other known personalities of the TV industry graced the party and had oodles of fun!

An inside video from the starry bash has now taken over the internet and it shows Mouni, Aamna and their friends dancing to 'Bole Chudiyan' like no one's watching. The four of them grooved to the beats with full masti while Arjun and Aamir shot their video.

The clip has taken over the internet and has been shared by various fan clubs. Watch the video here:

Another viral video of Mouni shows her dancing to 'Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din' with Aamna and Aamir Ali. 

Take a look: 

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy is also breaking the internet with her gorgeous looks this Diwali. Here's how she was festive ready:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

What's the word? Gorgeous, right?

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the thriller 'London Confidential'. She also has Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline. 

