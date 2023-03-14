topStoriesenglish2583411
Mouni Roy And Disha Patani's Sizzling Photos By The Beach Turn Up The Heat, New B-Town BFFs Break Internet

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani's New Pics: Disha Patani, along with Mouni Roy and many other celebs are part of a tour led by Akshay Kumar. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 12:42 PM IST

New Delhi: B-Town beauties Mouni Roy and Disha Patani were part of Akshay Kumar's Entertainers Tour to the US along with Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Stebin Ben, and Zara Khan. Looks like, the two sexy ladies have bonded well on the trip. Their latest pictures and social media chit-chat surely makes them the B-Town BFFs. 

Brahmastra star Mouni Roy took to Instagram and wrote: Me & my D at random #WhenYouKnowYouKnow #missmiss. To this, Disha Patani was quick to respond: Love you my mon mon. Check out their sexy beach photos: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Many fans commented on the pictures. One wrote: Mouni didi yeh disha ko thode kapde daan krdo. Another one said: 2 hottttt to handle 

The team performed live in various cities in the US. One of its shows in America's New Jersey was reportedly cancelled after low ticket sales, promoters revealed in a statement, as per ANI.

Several videos and pictures Akshay's Entertainers Tour have been shared on social media platforms. Earlier, Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi's sensational dance on Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise literally broke the internet. 

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Disha Patani has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra, Project K and an untitled Tamil film in her kitty.

