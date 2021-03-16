हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy burns the dance floor in Patli Kamariya song, shows off her smouldering side - Watch

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be seen in 'Brahmastra'. The film happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions.

Mouni Roy burns the dance floor in Patli Kamariya song, shows off her smouldering side - Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube Still

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy's latest track 'Patli Kamariya' is out and the stunner looks simply sensational. The track has been sung by Tanishk Bagchi, Sukh E and Parampara Tandon.

Mouni Roy shows off her smouldering dance moves in TSeries's new track titled 'Patli Kamariya'. Watch it now:

The track features Mouni Roy, Tanishk Bagchi and SukhE. The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, who has also penned the lyrics. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

On the work front, she will be seen in 'Brahmastra'. The film happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. 

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. 

Mouni was seen in Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China with John Abraham and Rajkummar Rao respectively. In 2020, she featured in ZEE5 original film London Confidential.

 

