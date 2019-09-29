close

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy chills by the beach in a pink bikini-See pic

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy, who turned 34 on September 28, has shared pictures from her Thailand trip on social media. The actress also thanked her fans for wishing her on her birthday.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Mouni Roy, who turned 34 on September 28, has shared pictures from her Thailand trip on social media. The actress also thanked her fans for wishing her on her birthday.

Sharing a few pictures of herself in a vibrant pink bikini,  Mouni wrote, "Cathartic tears of joy reading all your birthday wishes & msgs. Do not know how to say how grateful I am. Thank you."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

The diva rang in her 34th birthday in Thailand.

Mouni, who started her career as a TV actress, is now the most sought after actress in Bollywood. She was first seen in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Post which she starred in various other TV shows like Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq.

Mouni made her Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold. She will be next seen in Rajkummar Rao starrer Made in China.

Mouni RoybrahmastraGoldMade in China
