Mouni Roy cries bitterly at her wedding ceremony, shares UNSEEN haldi, pool party videos- Watch

New Delhi: Fans can’t get enough of actress Mouni Roy and her Dubai based entrepreneur boyfriend Suraj Nambiar. The two got married in the presence of family and friends in a Malayali and a Bengali wedding ceremony at Goa's Hilton resort on January 27, 2022. Now, the ‘Naagin’ actress has shared stunning unseen videos from her wedding functions. The video of Mouni getting married shows her getting emotional and crying bitterly. Mouni leans on Suraj during this moving time.

Check out the beautiful video:

Mouni also shared her fairytale-like Haldi ceremony video. She and Suraj are dressed in serene white colours and their faces are smeared with haldi. Mouni also wears floral jewellery and the guests shower yellow flowers on the two. Suraj also lifts Mouni in his arms in the video.

Check it out:

The couple also hosted a fun pool-side party post their wedding. Mouni and Suraj along with their friends can be seen dancing their hearts out. Suraj’s guy friends also lift him and throw him in the pool. By the end of the lively video, the newlyweds shared a passionate liplock.

Check it out:

‘The Wedding Journals Of India’ filmed the couple’s beautiful wedding and other functions.

Mouni Roy's wedding was attended by Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Arjun Bijlani, Meet Bros Manmeet Singh with his wife, Rahul from DID fame among other celeb buddies.

Mouni had a Malayali wedding in the morning. She donned a traditional white silk saree with a red border and wore authentic gold temple jewellery. Sharing the news on Instagram, she had written, “I found him at last ..Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We are married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings…27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni”.

She later shared photos from her Bengali wedding.

Mouni and Suraj are back from Goa and were spotted at the Mumbai airport on January 31. Mouni wore a stunning red Benarasi saree whereas Suraj looked dapper in a white kurta pyjama.

Mouni later had Grih pravesh and ‘fish the ring’ ceremony at home, that she won.