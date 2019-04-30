Mouni Roy dances like no one's watching, shares video on World Dance Day—Watch

New Delhi: Popular actress and 'Naagin' of small screens, Mouni Roy is blessed with yet another talent besides acting. The stunner can love like a swan and loves to dance. On World Dance Day, she shared her dance videos on social media and we must say she will keep you hooked.

Mouni is a trained Kathak dancer and her moves are simply mind-blowing.

Check out her dance video:

Isn't she looking simply stunning?

International Dance Day or World Dance Day is celebrated every year on April 29. It is a global celebration of dance created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO.

Mouni moved from television to movies in 2018 with Akshay Kumar's Gold and ever since there has been no looking back for this gorgeous beauty. She has several projects in her kitty and was last seen in John Abraham starrer 'RAW'—Romeo Akbar Walter.

She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra' where she is set to entice the audience in a negative role. This is the very first time that the Bong beauty will essay a grey shade character. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles with megastar Amitabh Bachchan playing a pivotal part.

She also has 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline.